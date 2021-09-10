 Ericsson to close Nanjing research centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson to close Nanjing research centre

10 SEP 2021

Ericsson was tipped to close a major research centre in China following a loss of market share in the mainland, and a negative outlook due to ongoing friction between China and Sweden.

South China Morning Post reported Ericsson will shut its R&D centre in Nanjing, one of five research centres in China, and transfer 630 employees to Finnish software provider TietoEVRY, which agreed to hire the staff.

The newspaper stated Ericsson will continue to operate its 5G plant in Nanjing.

It had about 50,000 staff in China at its peak.

The closure comes about a month after Ericsson was reportedly awarded about a 3 per cent share of a joint China Unicom and China Telecom RAN contract, having previously won around a 10 per cent share of the operators’ standalone 5G network project.

In addition to the lower share, Ericsson reported reduced revenue from China in Q2, earlier warning sales could be impacted by Huawei being shut out of supplying 5G equipment in Sweden.

Last month, Ericsson EVP of business area Networks Fredrik Jejdling told Mobile World Live it would be “prudent to assume we’re going to get a lower market share in mainland China”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TPG Telecom taps Ericsson for SA 5G core

Malaysia names Ericsson sole 5G supplier

Optus ups 5G speeds using mmWave spectrum
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association