Ericsson talks up Malaysia 5G network benefits

Ericsson highlighted various socio-economic contributions a single nationwide 5G network will provide Malaysia including job creation and skills sharing stemming from partnerships with local contractors and other players.

Digital Nasional (DNB), the special purpose vehicle overseeing the network build, aims to first launch 5G service in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya, with a target of 80 per cent population coverage by 2024.

David Hagerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, explained in a statement 5G is a platform for open innovation and is becoming the cornerstone for the nation’s competitiveness.

He noted Malaysia and DNB’s commitments will speed “adoption of 5G nationally, bridge the digital divide and transform the nation”.

Ericsson added it will meet the requirements of a single wholesale network with its managed services offering. An exclusive contract covers the vendor’s cloud-native 5G core and RAN, including its Radio System products and Spectrum Sharing software for wide-area coverage.

A GSMA report published this month highlighted potential pitfalls of a single wholesale network model, warning of the potential for a nationalised monopoly to replace a competitive wholesale market.