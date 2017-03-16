English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Domestic roaming end to slow China Unicom recovery

16 MAR 2017

China Unicom, the second largest operator in the mainland, showed some continued signs of improvement in 2016, but the end of domestic roaming charges is expected to reduce its quarterly revenue by about CNY1.6 billion ($232 million) and slow its recovery through 2017.

The country’s three mobile operators said in early March they will end domestic consumer roaming fees by October, which is part of a push by the government to cut consumer costs. All three issued statements saying the cut will have “a certain impact” on their operating revenue and net profit.

Unicom chairman and CEO Wang Xiaochu said at a press conference the roaming cut would have a major impact on its revenue each quarter.

While the operator’s profit fell sharply in 2016, service revenue increased as did mobile turnover and its subscriber base.

Net profit for 2016 dropped 94 per cent to CNY625 million ($90.6 million), and EBITDA fell 9.1 per cent to CNY79.5 billion. The company said it will not pay a dividend for the year and will “strive to enhance its profits while paving the way for paying a dividend for 2017”.

Unicom, with 20 per cent market share, issued three profit warnings last year, with the last coming in late October.

It forecast a profit of CNY460 million in Q1, which is about 50 per cent higher than the same period of 2016.

Total revenue last year was down 1 per cent to CNY274 billion, while service revenue rose 2.4 per cent to CNY241 billion. Mobile service revenue returned to growth, rising 1.7 per cent from the previous year to CNY145.02 billion. Voice revenue dropped 15 per cent to CNY145 billion and data revenue increased 20 per cent to CNY49 billion.

Its 4G user base more than doubled to 104.6 million after adding 60.4 million 4G subscribers in 2016. The operator’s 4G subscribers accounted for 40 per cent of total mobile connections. After losing mobile subscribers in 2015, it added 11.5 million subs last year, bringing its total to 264 million.

ARPU increased slightly to CNY46.40, while 4G ARPU was steady at CNY76.40.

The operator said despite a 46 per cent reduction in capex to CHY72 billion, it “attained substantial improvement in network capability”. It added 337,000 4G base stations to take its total of 736,000.

In addition, 70,000 4G base stations and about 16,000km of fibre cable were co-built and co-shared. Through a network sharing partnership with China Telecom, China Unicom said it saved about CNY3.3 billion in capex and CNY35 million in operating expenses. The two companies plan to continue to open existing base station resources and strengthen sharing, while enhancing cooperation in operational maintenance.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Asia Briefs: Viettel to launch 4G in April, 3 Indonesia expands LTE to 227 cities & more

China operators agree to end domestic roaming fees

China online shopping market decelerated in 2016
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association