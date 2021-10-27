 Edotco highlights progress on Malaysia tower project - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Edotco highlights progress on Malaysia tower project

27 OCT 2021

Edotco Malaysia completed work on 113 telecoms towers in seven states under phase 1 of the country’s National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela), which aims to help operators expand mobile coverage in underserved rural areas.

The tower business stated it began the installation in early 2020, with radio and ancillary equipment delivered across the board. Edotco explained phase one comprises a total of 152 sites in eight states.

Wan Zainal Adileen, MD of edotco Malaysia, argued the company is an “ideal partner” for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), with its experience in “pioneering trailblazing projects” enabling it to deliver “cost-effective” systems.

He added the company is committed to providing “the right shareable next-generation infrastructure to support the next phase of growth”.

MCMC last month reported the average mobile broadband data rate at end-August increased from 25Mb/s in 2020 to 29.1Mb/s, while 4G coverage in populated areas increased 2.1 percentage points to 94 per cent.

The government unveiled the national plan in August 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

