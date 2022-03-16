EdgePoint partners on industrial private networks

Malaysia-based EdgePoint Towers agreed to partner with a subsidiary of Straits Energy Resources to explore opportunities covering private 4G and 5G network rollouts in the oil and gas, port management and transportation sectors in the country.

EdgePoint Towers has more than 800 towers in Malaysia. In a stock market filing it stated it aims to provide 5G-ready infrastructure by building and leasing shareable, fibre-integrated telecoms structures, along with small cell and in-building systems.

Muniff Kamaruddin, EdgePoint Towers CEO, stated the collaboration with Straits CommNet would provide offerings “that will transform the industrial landscape in Malaysia”.

“Modernising and future-proofing the various industrial sectors is an extensive endeavour that offers broad opportunities for businesses”.

Straits CommNet CEO Sunny Ho Khin Choy said through the partnership it will become the equipment and service provider “to complement EdgePoint’s telecommunication infrastructure offerings in Malaysia and regionally”.

Ho took the helm at Straits CommNet last month, moving from Digital Nasional Berhad, the government-owned entity managing the deployment of Malaysia’s single 5G network.

In November 2021, Straits Energy Resources forged a deal with US-based Baicells Technologies to collaborate on the rollout of private 4G and 5G networks, and IoT infrastructure in the region.