 Dtac posts continued revenue, sub gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac posts continued revenue, sub gains

19 JUL 2021

Thailand-based dtac revised its 2021 guidance upwards, forecasting service revenue and EBITDA to be flat or decline by low-single digits after previously predicting both to drop by low-single digits.

In a statement, CFO Nakul Sehgal said an ongoing net addition of customers in Q2 highlighted the success of a move to grab a bigger slice of the mass market as dtac recorded its second straight quarter of revenue growth on an annual basis, along with continued momentum on cost efficiency programmes focused on reductions.

The operator said the gains came despite a third wave of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases leading to a slowdown of economic activities and uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell 19 per cent year-on-year to THB1.5 billion ($46.6 million)) due a double-digit rise in general administrative expenses. Revenue increased 4.3 per cent to THB19.98 billion, attributed to a rise in income from a lease of 2300MHz spectrum by TOT.

Handset sales increased 23.6 per cent to THB1.7 billion, though the figure in Q2 2020 was affected by a national lockdown.

Prepaid subscribers grew 2.8 per cent to 13.1 million with ARPU up 2.3 per cent to THB132. Post-paid users increased 1.8 per cent to 6.2 million though average revenue declined 5.3 per cent to THB510.

Its full-year capex forecast remained unchanged at THB13 billion to THB15 billion, up from THB9.7 billion in 2020.

The operator extended 5G services to three additional cities, taking coverage to a total of nine at end-June.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Digi books revenue, ARPU gains

Grameenphone financials rebound

Dtac ramps 700MHz coverage
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association