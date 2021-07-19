Dtac posts continued revenue, sub gains

Thailand-based dtac revised its 2021 guidance upwards, forecasting service revenue and EBITDA to be flat or decline by low-single digits after previously predicting both to drop by low-single digits.

In a statement, CFO Nakul Sehgal said an ongoing net addition of customers in Q2 highlighted the success of a move to grab a bigger slice of the mass market as dtac recorded its second straight quarter of revenue growth on an annual basis, along with continued momentum on cost efficiency programmes focused on reductions.

The operator said the gains came despite a third wave of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases leading to a slowdown of economic activities and uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell 19 per cent year-on-year to THB1.5 billion ($46.6 million)) due a double-digit rise in general administrative expenses. Revenue increased 4.3 per cent to THB19.98 billion, attributed to a rise in income from a lease of 2300MHz spectrum by TOT.

Handset sales increased 23.6 per cent to THB1.7 billion, though the figure in Q2 2020 was affected by a national lockdown.

Prepaid subscribers grew 2.8 per cent to 13.1 million with ARPU up 2.3 per cent to THB132. Post-paid users increased 1.8 per cent to 6.2 million though average revenue declined 5.3 per cent to THB510.

Its full-year capex forecast remained unchanged at THB13 billion to THB15 billion, up from THB9.7 billion in 2020.

The operator extended 5G services to three additional cities, taking coverage to a total of nine at end-June.