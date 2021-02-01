 Dtac profit tumbles, prepares for declines in 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac profit tumbles, prepares for declines in 2021

01 FEB 2021

Thailand-based dtac prepared for continued declines in profitability and revenue in 2021 after booking a sharp drop in net profit in Q4 2020 due to one-off expenses, but highlighted it delivered improved operational efficiency by controlling costs.

Net profit plunged 64.7 per cent year-on-year to THB281 million ($9.4 million), attributed to one-off costs including THB550 million in network equipment write-offs. Excluding exception items, it said profit was relatively flat, primarily due to reductions in network opex and general administrative costs.

Service revenue fell 10.3 per cent to THB14.4 billion and handset sales dipped 2.6 per cent to THB2.66 billion.

Its 2021 guidance forecasts service revenue and EBITDA to fall by low-single digits.

In a statement, CEO Sharad Mehrotra said while the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) has not yet passed, “we have embraced challenges to adapt and grow”.

“Despite external uncertainties on our path to recovery, dtac’s continued focus will be on strengthening the network to ensure high-quality, high-speed experience for the Thai mass market”.

CFO Nakul Sehgal said despite the macroeconomic impact on its business, its financial discipline in 2020 resulted in an increase in EBITDA margin.

Customer losses
Prepaid subscribers fell 10.2 per cent to 12.8 million, with ARPU down 8.8 per cent to THB131. Post-paid numbers dropped 5 per cent to 6.1 million and ARPU declined 4.2 per cent to THB518.

Full year capex fell 25.2 per cent to THB9.73 billion, with the ratio to total revenue dropping to 12.3 per cent from 16 per cent in 2019. The company said it rolled out 2,400 base stations for its network running on 700MHz spectrum.

Capex in 2021 is set at THB13 billion to THB15 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Digi forecasts continued weakness in 2021

Samsung forecasts Q4 operating profit surge

Dtac profit drops on falling subs, ARPU
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association