Dtac hit by pandemic restrictions

Thailand-based dtac suffered a decline in profit during Q3, with Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown measures keeping customers away from shops, leading to falls in ARPU and service revenue.

Net profit dropped 42 per cent year-on-year to THB832 million ($25.1 million), with service revenue down 2.8 per cent to THB14.3 billion and handset sales 5.8 per cent to THB1.2 billion.

In a statement, the operator declared restrictions related to a re-emergence of Covid-19 (coronavirus) including the closure of retail shops for more than a month led to weaker consumer spending, affecting sales.

Subscribers grew 3.2 per cent to 19.3 million, with prepaid up 3.6 per cent and post-paid 2.3 per cent. LTE users stood at 12.9 million.

Blended ARPU fell 5.5 per cent to THB247, with prepaid down 4.2 per cent and post-paid 7 per cent.

Dtac maintained its full-year guidance, but expects service revenue to come in at the lower end with a single-digit decline.

It maintained its capex forecast at THB13 billion to THB15 billion, up from THB9.7 billion in 2020.