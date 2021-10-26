 Dtac hit by pandemic restrictions - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac hit by pandemic restrictions

26 OCT 2021

Thailand-based dtac suffered a decline in profit during Q3, with Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown measures keeping customers away from shops, leading to falls in ARPU and service revenue.

Net profit dropped 42 per cent year-on-year to THB832 million ($25.1 million), with service revenue down 2.8 per cent to THB14.3 billion and handset sales 5.8 per cent to THB1.2 billion.

In a statement, the operator declared restrictions related to a re-emergence of Covid-19 (coronavirus) including the closure of retail shops for more than a month led to weaker consumer spending, affecting sales.

Subscribers grew 3.2 per cent to 19.3 million, with prepaid up 3.6 per cent and post-paid 2.3 per cent. LTE users stood at 12.9 million.

Blended ARPU fell 5.5 per cent to THB247, with prepaid down 4.2 per cent and post-paid 7 per cent.

Dtac maintained its full-year guidance, but expects service revenue to come in at the lower end with a single-digit decline.

It maintained its capex forecast at THB13 billion to THB15 billion, up from THB9.7 billion in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

