HomeAsiaNews

Dtac focuses on cost-cutting as ARPU slides

25 APR 2022

Thailand-based dtac registered modest growth in mobile subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, a period of fierce competition, as ARPU and revenue declined year-on-year.

In an earnings statement, dtac highlighted efficiency gains from structural changes which led to a 2.6 per cent reduction in operating expenses, noting it will continue the initiatives while exploring savings opportunities.

Service revenue fell 2.5 per cent to THB14.1 billion ($414.6 million) and product sales 6.1 per cent to THB2.5 billion. Prepaid ARPU slid 10.2 per cent to THB117 and post-paid 3 per cent to THB497.

The operator added 730,000 prepaid subscribers to close March with 13.7 million, with post-paid subs stable at 6.2 million. LTE users accounted for 81 per cent of total customers.

Its 5G network covered 34 of 77 provinces, with 2,800 700MHz sites rolled out in Q1, taking its total 15,600.

Net profit dropped 11.6 per cent to THB822 million and total sales 1.9 per cent to THB20.5 billion.

Dtac maintained full-year guidance announced in January, with service revenue forecast to remain flat or record low single-digit growth.

Capex was pegged at THB12 billion to THB14 billion, down from THB14.3 billion in 2021.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

