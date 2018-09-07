Dtac exec identifies IoT as vital to 5G success

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – DIGITAL SOCIETIES, BANGKOK: An executive from Telenor-owned dtac in Thailand reminded the audience that IoT, specifically millions of connections creating new revenue streams, will be key to the long-term success of 5G.

Thibaut Girard, SVP of strategy and transformation at dtac (pictured), told Mobile World Live on the sidelines of the event that enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) won’t generate sufficient revenue to justify the required investment in 5G infrastructure and IoT will be a pillar of the new high-speed technology.

For years, equipment vendors and others in the value chain have maintained that 5G will depend on eMBB, massive connectivity (IoT) and ultra-low latency. But over the past year, the focus seems to have shifted almost exclusively to eMBB.

“If we’re not successful in IoT, it’s a big problem for 5G. IoT is a subset of 5G and will be a key success factor. IoT is a key part of this revolution,” Girard said.

Partners

He explained dtac wants to set up revenue sharing arrangements with 20 to 30 strategy partners which are strong in their specific verticals, such as a hospital or logistics company, not tech companies.

The SVP added it is scanning the market for partners with their own developers and is willing to invest resources in a 50:50 joint venture, so “you have to have someone you trust as you can’t be checking every week”.

“In the past we have done everything ourselves, so it’s big mindset shift,” he acknowledged. “It’a a big market and requires a lot of investment.”

Girard complained that every day prices of IoT connectivity is going lower.