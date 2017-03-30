English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac CEO explains the Internet of Trout

30 MAR 2017

Dtac CEO Lars-Ake Norling (pictured) tipped Thailand’s fishing industry to be a major beneficiary of the future deployment of 5G technology during a roundtable-style seminar attended by major industry associations and vendors.

Norling told delegates at the Unlocking 5G Spectrum Towards Sustainable Thailand 4.0 event the next-generation technology will provide a much-needed boost in the profitability of the Thai fishing industry by enabling the use of sensors to monitor fish stocks, The Nation reported.

Image sensors would allow early diagnosis of infection by parasites, enabling farmers to boost profitability by removing diseased fish from their healthy stock.

The event was organised by dtac and attended by specialists from industry groups the GSMA and ITU, and vendors Huawei and Ericsson, The Nation said.

Speakers cited spectrum as a key element to be considered by Thai authorities when defining a route to 5G deployments. In early March, Paradai Theerathada, dtac’s chief of corporate affairs, criticised Thai regulator the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s (NBTC) spectrum roadmap for failing to stack up against plans devised by other nations.

Norling said dtac is working closely with the government to enable Thailand to become a truly digital society by 2020 – the year when standards bodies expect the first commercial 5G services to launch globally.

The CEO predicted the healthcare industry would be another key beneficiary of 5G technology deployments, envisaging a world where robots conduct surgical operations and diagnose ailments. Autonomous vehicles were another field where Norling expected to see major advances in the coming years.

In December, the NBTC announced it will auction off 80MHz of spectrum in the 2.6GHz band, which is owned but unused by state-owned public broadcaster MCOT, by June to prepare for the eventual rollout of 5G services in 2020.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Japan’s SoftBank tests ‘5G’ in 28GHz

Dtac executive calls for clear spectrum roadmap

Singtel: We need help with 5G verticals
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association