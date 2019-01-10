 Dtac, CAT Telecom near end of legal battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac, CAT Telecom near end of legal battle

10 JAN 2019

Dtac, Thailand’s third-largest mobile operator, reached a settlement with state-owned CAT Telecom concerning a number of legal claims, with the operator agreeing to pay THB9.51 billion ($296 million).

The Telenor-owned operator said the agreement covers most, but not all, of the disputes which arose during a more than 27-year concession period with CAT.

Some are still pending litigation. These include disagreements regarding additional revenue sharing, a CAT accusation dtac did not comply with a non-competition provision of the concession, as well as a claim related to the expired concession agreement (which ended 15 September 2018) which could be raised by CAT in the future.

However, the settlement does not include two key disputes around revenue sharing: one related to excise tax, the other interconnection charges.

The agreement was cleared by dtac’s board and needs shareholder approval, after which it will make an initial payment of THB6.84 billion. The remainder will be paid once the relevant cases are withdrawn from the court in accordance with the agreement.

Dtac noted the payment will have no material impact on its liquidity and financial position.

The companies’ long-running legal issues represented significant legal risk for dtac moving forward, which is looking to turn its business around after losing market share and suffering declines in revenue in 2018. In Q3 it posted a net loss of THB921 million due to a one-time amortisation charge from settling a dispute related to the ownership of towers with CAT Telecom.

During 2018, the operator acquired spectrum in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands. It also operates 60MHz of 2300MHz spectrum in a partnership agreement with state-owned TOT.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Dtac secures 900MHz spectrum

Thailand mulls easing auction payment terms

Dtac to bid in 900MHz auction, reports Q3 loss
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association