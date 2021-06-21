 Dtac ramps 700MHz coverage - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac ramps 700MHz coverage

21 JUN 2021

Thailand-based dtac detailed plans for a 700MHz network running on newly acquired spectrum to reach all 900 of the country’s districts by the year-end, with population coverage targeted to hit 93 per cent.

The operator received its 700MHz licence in late December 2020. It stated the network currently covers 717 districts in 75 of Thailand’s 77 provinces are covered.

CTO Prathet Tankuranun said the deployment will improve indoor and outdoor coverage on its 4G and 5G networks.

He noted 5G service is offered in nine provinces including Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, with additional rollouts planned soon.

A total of 51 5G-compatible smartphones from nine vendors are available, with the number expected to reach 55 by end-June.

The operator closed March with 19.6 million mobile subscribers, down 2.8 per cent year-on-year, placing it third.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

