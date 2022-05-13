Docomo top-line hit by falling ARPU

NTT Docomo booked continued weakness in mobile revenue due to falling ARPU in its fiscal Q4 (ending 31 March 2022) despite strong adoption of 5G services and an increase in overall connections.

The operator ended March with 11.4 million 5G subscribers, a net addition of 7.5 million compared with fiscal Q4 2020. Its total user base grew 2.6 per cent to 84.8 million. Aggregate ARPU dropped 2.9 per cent to JPY4,740 ($36.79).

In an earnings release, Docomo stated in aims to expand 5G service to all municipalities by March 2024, with population coverage of 90 per cent.

Fiscal Q4 2021 net profit grew 80.1 per cent to JPY112.1 billion, attributed to a hike in expenses related to the sale of fixed assets in fiscal Q4 2020.

Total operating revenue remained at JPY1.2 trillion, with a 5.6 per cent drop in mobile service to JPY649.6 billion offset by a 14.1 per cent rise in equipment sales to JPY176.8 billion.

Smart Life revenue rose 4.5 per cent to JPY152.2 billion.