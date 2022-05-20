 Docomo to shut 700 retail outlets - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo to shut 700 retail outlets

20 MAY 2022

NTT Docomo reportedly detailed plans to reduce its domestic retail outlets by about 30 per cent by 1 April 2025 due to falling footfall.

Japanese news outlet ImpressWatch reported Docomo President Motoyuki Ii outlined the strategy involved closing around 700 of its 2,300 Japanese stores in response to a longer upgrade cycle for handsets and more customers making purchases online.

Ii said the company aims to make the number of stores in each area match local demand to help improve profitability.

The operator last week revealed mobile service revenue declined 5.6 per cent year-on-year in its fiscal Q4 2021.

Docomo’s retail plan reportedly part of a wider effort to control costs through structural reforms introduced after parent NTT took the operator private.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

