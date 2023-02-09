 Docomo tightens belt as power costs bite - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo tightens belt as power costs bite

09 FEB 2023

NTT Docomo prepared for continued costs pressures in fiscal 2023, as rising electricity charges impacted profit in fiscal Q3 2022 (ending 31 December 2022) while its mobile business remained flat.

On its earnings call, senior EVP Hiroki Kuriyama noted electricity costs jumped 40 per cent to about JPY18 billion ($137.5 million), noting its consumer business was impacted the most, as base stations account for a high percentage of the company’s power charges.

The operator noted a government assistance scheme will help mitigate rising energy costs, which are expected to continue climbing in the current quarter and next fiscal year.

Docomo stated it made progress on reducing costs with total operating expenses up 3.6 per cent year-on-year despite the higher power charges.

Its 5G subscriber base more than doubled to 18.1 million, with total mobile subscribers up 3.2 per cent to 86.5 million.

LTE subscribers dropped by 3.7 million to 58.6 million.

Net profit and mobile service revenue were flat at JPY223.7 billion and JPY653.3 billion, respectively. Aggregate ARPU fell 3.2 per cent to JPY4,660.

Equipment sales fell 1.9 per cent to JPY176.8 billion.

Smart Life revenue increased 14.4 per cent to JPY280.1 billion and enterprise sales 14.3 per cent to JPY450.8 billion.

Capex declined 5.2 per cent to JPY448.4 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel profit grows

Vision Fund losses drag SoftBank down

Fuel price hikes hurt KDDI
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association