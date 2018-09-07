Docomo tests pest monitoring platform

NTT Docomo, the largest mobile operator in Japan, is testing a remote monitoring system in a greenhouse to help control pests using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed in-house.

The operator said new technology is required to enable IoT devices, such as fixed cameras, to run for sustained periods of time on very low currents, since access to power in farming environments is limited.

To address this need, through its investment subsidiary Docomo Venture, it recently invested in Locix, a Silicon Valley startup developer of low-power wireless sensor and local positioning technology.

In the trial, running from this month to March 2019, HD cameras and image recognition functionality from Locix are used to take images of pests captured in traps set up in greenhouses. The visual sensor platform provided by Locix comprises an HD camera, a network switch and a cloud API.

The operator plans to develop a platform that will enable farmers to carry out remote monitoring in greenhouses to improve efficiency and help stabilise yields. It also aims to use the low-power sensor technology in other sectors including warehousing, retail and security industries.