HomeAsiaNews

Docomo, Samsung sign patent licensing deal

28 NOV 2017

NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile operator, reached a licensing agreement with Samsung covering the operator’s standard-essential patents.

As part of the agreement, Samsung will pay licensing fees to Docomo. The deal takes the number of companies granted standard-essential patent licences from Docomo to more than 30.

Docomo said in a statement the agreement includes both parties’ cooperation in business and standard setting activities. The operator receives licensing fees for its patents, which are paid via patent pools or directly by individual companies.

The operator, with a 36 per cent market share, had 69 million mobile subscribers at end-September, with 4G users accounting for 68 per cent of the total, latest data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

