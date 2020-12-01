 Docomo plots aggressive price play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo plots aggressive price play

01 DEC 2020

NTT Docomo reportedly proposed to undercut rivals with amended data pricing, setting the stage for a tariff war as Japanese operators respond to government pressure for more affordable services and work to convert subscribers to 5G offers.

Nikkei Asia stated Docomo is preparing a 20GB package priced JPY3,000 ($28.78) per month. On its website, it lists a current plan with the same data allowance for JPY6,000, albeit with various discounts available.

The operator is also said to be working out final pricing for data packages and is considering lowering the price of 5G plans.

Rival SoftBank Corp aims to introduce a budget plan offering 20GB for JPY4,480 a month later this month. KDDI is plotting the introduction of a tariff priced JPY3,980 for the same data allowance or JPY1,980 for a 3GB plan from February 2021 through its UQ Mobile brand.

In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on operators to lower mobile tariffs, part of a longstanding bugbear over what he regards as excessive fees. The government subsequently set out a three-tiered strategy to cut prices and improve clarity for consumers.

Mickety Mikitani, chairman and CEO of Rakuten Mobile, last month played down the potential pressure on its own fees when the newcomer begins charging customers in April 2021, noting its plan will be 71 per cent cheaper than its established rivals.

However, Marc Einstein, chief analyst at Japan-based research company ITR, told Mobile World Live Rakuten Mobile and MVNOs are comparatively less competitive, with the cuts likely slowing the development of 5G services in the country.

He noted a rebalancing of plans is required soon because data allotments will need to be increased with 5G services gaining traction.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rivals round on NTT Docomo deal

NTT plans asset sales to fuel overseas investment

NTT moves to take Docomo private for $38B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association