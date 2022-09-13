 Docomo picks Nokia for RF planning - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo picks Nokia for RF planning

13 SEP 2022
5G

NTT Docomo tapped Nokia’s AI radio frequency (RF) capacity planning software to boost the efficiency of its 5G network deployment.

In a statement, Nokia explained the planning tool was customised to Docomo’s requirements. It predicts RF capacity of 4G cells using base station performance data and simulates the best locations of 5G sites and RAN hardware.

The software was developed by Nokia’s Automation, Visualisation, Analytics (AVA), the brand name for its OSS, BSS and security software unit.

John Lancaster-Lennox, head of market unit Japan at Nokia, stated putting “a 5G cell in the best location can be just as important as the technology itself”, noting the software “gives Docomo a critical tool for better understanding network capacity levels…to give customers an even better 5G experience”.

Docomo RAN department director Yoshitaka Hiramoto expects the planning software will enable it to build more efficient networks, a factor he branded “essential” to providing cutting-edge communication technology.



Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

