 Docomo outlines 5G plans as full-year results fall - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo outlines 5G plans as full-year results fall

28 APR 2020

NTT Docomo, the largest operator in Japan, announced weak results for fiscal 2019 due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and put detail for the first time on its future 5G plans.

The operator, which launched 5G service last month, said it signed up 14,000 5G users at end-March and targets 2.5 million subs by March 2021 and 20 million three years later.

Coverage is forecast to increase from 500 base stations in 150 locations to 10,000 sites (in about 500 cities) by June 2021 and 20,000 by March 2022.

Its 5G plans for its next fiscal year ending 30 March 2021 include promoting open RAN technology and deploying mmWave, as well as expanding the range of 5G smartphones, which stood at six devices at launch.

In a statement, the operator said it wouldn’t provide a guidance for fiscal 2020 until it “becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate following a careful determination” of the future financial impact of the outbreak.

Falling profit
Net profit for fiscal 2019 tumbled 10.9 per cent year-on-year  to JPY591.5 billion ($5.5 billion), while operating revenue fell 3.9 per cent to JPY4.65 trillion.

Service revenue slipped 1.2 per cent to JPY3.09 trillion; equipment sales dropped 28 per cent to JPY608 billion; and its Smart Life business grew 21.3 per cent to JPY544 billion.

ARPU decreased 7.3 per cent to JPY4,760. Its mobile user base rose 2 per cent to 80.33 million at end-March.

Capex for the fiscal year was down 3.5 per cent to JPY573 billion.



Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

