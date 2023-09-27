Docomo offloads more sites to JTower

Japan-based NTT Docomo forged another agreement to sell towers to JTower, highlighting the deal aims to increase infrastructure sharing which will help streamline its 5G network operations.

The latest deal covers 1,552 sites valued at JPY17 billion ($114.1 million), which the operator will lease back.

In a statement, the companies explained the transaction will enable them to “strengthen their network building” and use towers for a wider range of applications, enabling further sharing of infrastructure.

Docomo agreed to sell 6,002 sites to the tower operator for JPY106.2 billion in March 2022.

It noted it had transferred about 2,400 of the towers covered in the earlier deal by end-June, with rival mobile operators encouraged to share the sites.

The companies explained tower acquisitions and increasing infrastructure sharing is a key growth strategy for JTower, with the transaction strengthening its business foundation as an open operator.

Docomo and JTower noted they also benefit from more efficient capital investments, lower operating expenses for tenants and a reduced environmental impact of their infrastructure through tower sharing.