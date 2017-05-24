Docomo, Nokia, Intel kick off 4.5GHz trials in Tokyo

Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo is collaborating with Nokia and Intel to conduct interoperability tests of multi-vendor next-generation mobile technology using the 4.5GHz band, which is one of the candidate bands for 5G in Japan.

The three companies are testing end-to-end applications over-the-air between Nokia’s AirScale base station and Intel’s 5G Mobile Trial Platform end-user device.

A series of pre-standard 5G trials are planned in the Tokyo metropolitan area throughout 2017, with a focus on tourist, shopping and business locations as well as at key public events hosted by Docomo.

Docomo CTO Seizo Onoe said: “This is a vital first step to allow us to ensure that we have the 5G network infrastructure available for when we commercially introduce the technology, with an ecosystem of device vendors to offer our subscribers the best possible choice and highest quality.”

A demonstration of the end-to-end tests involving low-latency 4K video streaming and other 5G applications will be given at Nokia’s booth at the 5G Tokyo Bay Summit running from 24 May to 26 May.

This week’s news is the latest effort by Docomo to ensure it is ready to launch commercial 5G services in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. It is working with many vendors on tests, most recently conducting another 4.5GHz trial with Huawei as well as a 28GHz test with Samsung.