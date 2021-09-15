 Docomo flags operator benefits for private 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo flags operator benefits for private 5G

15 SEP 2021

NTT Docomo head of Global 5G Business Zaif Siddiqi (pictured) told a GSMA 5G forum MNOs can find the right balance to deliver customer value when competing for private network business.

In a presentation during the APAC 5G Forum webinar, Siddiqi noted whether to employ a public or private network is a big question for enterprises and explained success in the 5G era will rely on a good mix of collaborating with other players to understand customer needs, the costs involved and upfront R&D.

“We expect extremely healthy competition.”

“In the end, it comes down to what the customer wants: private, public or hybrid.”

He noted the key features of private networks are independence, flexibility and stability, but questioned how enterprises will manage them.

“After asking somebody to build your own private network, you have to look after it and maintain it. Are you going to have a team to support that structure, and what are the costs involved? What type of security requirements”?

He argued MNOs have the necessary expertise, which is why Docomo launched a 5G construction support service in 2020 to resolve enterprises’ private network challenges.

Docomo expects strong demand from enterprise and consumer segments. Key B2B areas are manufacturing, construction, hospitals and smart mobility, led by automakers in Japan and Europe.

Siddiqi identified gaming and entertainment as key drivers in retail.

By law, mobile operators in Japan are not allowed to run private networks, requiring Docomo to work with partners.

It also is targeting overseas markets including Thailand, where it supports a growing number of Japanese companies.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NEC, Docomo target open RAN opex cuts

Docomo braces for slow growth

Docomo makes further data price cuts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association