Docomo checks-in on care homes - Mobile World Live

NTT Docomo, the largest mobile operator in Japan, plans to conduct a proof-of-concept trial of a remote monitoring device covering the activities of elderly people in care facilities.

The operator is working with Tellus You Care, developer of the compact, non-wearable smart device. Docomo acquired a stake in the company in November 2018 through its wholly-owned subsidiary NTT Docomo Ventures.

In the trial, scheduled for April, the specialised plug-in device will be installed in facilities where elderly people live alone. The unit uses radar-wave technology to monitor the conditions of residents, including respiration and heart rate, sleeping and walking activity. It can also detect accidents such as falling. The collected data is sent to families or care staff via smartphone.

The operator said it will consider broadening the use of the device in healthcare and facilities management.