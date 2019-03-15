 Docomo checks-in on care homes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo checks-in on care homes

15 MAR 2019

NTT Docomo, the largest mobile operator in Japan, plans to conduct a proof-of-concept trial of a remote monitoring device covering the activities of elderly people in care facilities.

The operator is working with Tellus You Care, developer of the compact, non-wearable smart device. Docomo acquired a stake in the company in November 2018 through its wholly-owned subsidiary NTT Docomo Ventures.

In the trial, scheduled for April, the specialised plug-in device will be installed in facilities where elderly people live alone. The unit uses radar-wave technology to monitor the conditions of residents, including respiration and heart rate, sleeping and walking activity. It can also detect accidents such as falling. The collected data is sent to families or care staff via smartphone.

The operator said it will consider broadening the use of the device in healthcare and facilities management.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Chinese vendors shut out of Japan 5G market

Docomo plans 5G lab in Guam

Docomo, Mitsubishi demo peak rates exceeding 20Gb/s
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association