 Docomo wades into 5G hype versus reality debate - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo wades into 5G hype versus reality debate

11 SEP 2019

LIVE FROM 5G ASIA, SINGAPORE: Takehiro Nakamura, GM of NTT Docomo’s 5G Laboratories (pictured), highlighted a significant gap between the actual speeds and latency users experience on the technology compared with theoretical rates promoted by some operators.

He said initial 5G deployments can’t consistently deliver gigabit speeds, as to achieve these headline rates requires almost ideal scenarios, with users in line of sight of the nearest base station.

Exploring myths versus reality, he explained typical latency rates will range from several milliseconds to tens of milliseconds, depending on the network configuration, and distance between base station and server.

The executive also noted future 5G coverage will be far from ubiquitous, with deployments in limited areas. He added it will be essential for operators to combine 4G and 5G networks, continuously upgrading both.

Over the next 18 months, Nakamura said Docomo’s main challenge is to stablise the network while gradually expanding coverage. It needs “to identify business models by working with partners, and see a potential for revenue sharing. The question is how to share”?

He said it deployed 200 5G base stations ahead of a pre-commercial launch for the Rugby World Cup, which is being held in Japan and starts on 20 September.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

XL Axiata eyes 5G FWA as fibre alternative

Time to cut the hype around network slicing

Docomo, Nokia connect factory robots in 5G trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association