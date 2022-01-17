Docomo, Airbus mull further HAPS work

NTT Docomo, Airbus and Sky Perfect JSAT began a feasibility study regarding a potential collaboration on high-altitude platform station (HAPS) connectivity as part of a future space-based wireless connectivity set-up.

Along with Docomo parent NTT, the companies stated their research would focus on identifying the early deployment requirements of a HAPS-based network using Airbus’ solar-powered, stratospheric unmanned aerial system Zephyr, and Docomo and Sky Perfect JSAT’s wireless networks.

Any testing would explore how to deliver practical services using these elements, and which technologies may need to be developed.

Services which could result include using HAPS for mobile connectivity on the ground and for base station backhaul; to test the performance of various frequency bands; to establish the technological requirements to connect with satellites and ground stations; and to create a cooperative system to test a network combining non-terrestrial network technology, satellites and HAPS.

A memorandum of understanding between the four also covers lobbying for standardisation of HAPS operations and exploring business models for commercialising services.

Docomo and Airbus partnered in 2021 to conduct trials using the Zephyr to deliver wireless broadband connectivity using a variety of bandwidths to simulate direct-to-device communications service.

Rival Japanese operator SoftBank Corp is plotting to deploy a collection of non-terrestrial network connectivity systems across the globe and acquired 200 patents from Alphabet’s halted HAPS business, Loon.