HomeAsiaNews

Docomo AI tech automates shop shelf analysis

19 MAR 2018

Japan’s largest mobile operator NTT Docomo developed an artificial intelligence (AI) engine which it claims can accurately analyse how products are stocked on shelves in stores and warehouses using photos from smartphones or other devices.

The AI engine uses object-detection technology to detect individual items in an image with more than 98 per cent accuracy, and its object-recognition technology identifies specific products with more than 95 per cent accuracy by matching them with images in a database, the company said in a statement.

Docomo said the engine can recognise products on shelves without special arrangement, even when they are packed tightly together. Previously, shelf-analysis technology required products to be placed in the front row and facing forward to ensure high-precision recognition. The change means virtually any product can be recognised if it is registered in the database, the company said.

The operator expects the AI engine to be used widely in the distribution and retail industries for product-shelf management and sales analysis. Specifically, companies will use the engine to check inventories much faster than through manual methods. Docomo said it plans to collaborate with a variety of companies to use the engine to improve productivity.

Japan-based cloud company Cyberlinks was the first to adopt the AI engine for an application which enables devices including smartphones to be used to quickly analyse shelf allocation and generate the data required to create a planogram, a visual representation of a store’s products.

The AI engine could come in handy as retailers move to stores with no staff, which Amazon introduced in US city Seattle in January and Alibaba showcased at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen in December 2017. Amazon’s shop, known as Amazon Go, uses cameras and sensors to track what shoppers pick up, and charge them for what they take out of the store via a credit card on file.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

