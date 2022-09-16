DNB to cut costs with Ericsson energy-efficient radio

Ericsson announced Malaysia’s wholesale 5G network operator Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) would be the first in Asia to deploy a new breed of radio equipment it claimed cuts operating costs by delivering better energy efficiency.

The vendor stated its Air 3268 for mid-band 5G networks is the lightest and smallest Massive MIMO radio in the industry. The 12kg unit is 40 per cent lighter than the earlier generation and 18 per cent more efficient.

DNB, a special purpose vehicle set up by Malaysia’s government to manage the national 5G network, will deploy the equipment across the country.

David Hagerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said the equipment will ensure a “more sustainable and responsible 5G rollout”.

The equipment employs the Ericsson Silicon system-on-chip set-up to deliver real-time channel estimation and precise beamforming to improve coverage and the user experience, the company stated.

DNB is in the final stages of negotiating access costs to the network with mobile operators.

Ericsson is the exclusive network supplier.