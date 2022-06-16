 DNB, Ericsson complete HD call on 5G network - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

DNB, Ericsson complete HD call on 5G network

16 JUN 2022

State-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and equipment supplier Ericsson claimed a first in Malaysia after completing a voice over New Radio (VoNR) call on a live 5G network, as the duo ramp a nationwide wholesale network.

David Hagerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, explained in a statement 5G VoNR calls are a basic capability needed for future standalone (SA) NR deployments.

The calls were made using Oppo’s Find X3 Pro over a cloud-native SA network.

Compatible 5G VoNR devices don’t need to switch to a 4G network for calls, which Ericsson asserts “significantly reduces network switching for devices running on” the next-generation networks. Without VoNR, audio and video calls “rely on existing LTE networks”.

DNB CTO Ken Tan noted “5G VoNR can be a key enabler of next-generation immersive applications” combining HD audio and high data rates.

The special purpose company was established by the government to manage a single 5G wholesale network and later selected Ericsson as the exclusive equipment supplier.

DNB previously stated it is expanding 5G coverage, expecting to reach 37.9 per cent of populated areas by the end of this year.

Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications agreed to use DNB’s 5G infrastructure. The other four major mobile players have until end-June to sign up.

YTL Communications launched 5G service in some areas in late May under the Yes brand.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

