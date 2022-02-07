 Dito secures 2022 capex - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dito secures 2022 capex

07 FEB 2022

Philippines operator Dito Telecommunity earmarked more than PHP50 billion ($972.9 million) to expand its network in 2022, noting in a stock market filing the funding is already in place.

Dito issued the statement in response to local media reports. In it, chief administrative officer Adel Tamano explained the company is fully-funded for the rest of 2022, having secured loans and equity, and will also use revenue to fund capex.

It plans to increase population coverage to 70 per cent as required in its third year in operation. At end-September 2021, an audit found its coverage topped the 50 per cent level it committed to delivering in its second year.

Dito is a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom. It ended January with 6 million subscribers and aims to double the figure in 2022.

Tamano stated the company had more than 4,000 towers at the end of 2021.

It also plans to increase its workforce to nearly 2,000 from some 900.

It launched operations in 17 cities in southern Philippines in March 2021, a year later than originally planned.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association