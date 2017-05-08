English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Digital services need cross-border data sharing deals

08 MAY 2017

LIVE FROM DIGITAL SOCIETIES POLICY FORUM, BANGKOK: Cross-border data sharing will require forward-looking regulations to develop trusted systems and drive uptake of digital services.

Shahed Alam, EVP at Robi Axiata in Bangladesh (pictured, right), told delegates privacy laws in individual countries are not enough, noting cross-border initiatives are needed to support the sharing of data between countries.

“How can operators share data to provide better customer service? We have to build trust or we won’t have the data to build a hyper-connected society,” he said, adding: “We will have millions of sensors, and we won’t be able to get the full extent of new IoT services unless we can share data, so I still see some shakiness in the business cases.”

Panelists in a session on Hyper-connected Societies in Asia Pacific at the event, which was organised by GSMA and ITU, agreed it is vital the priorities of the private sector are shared by governments.

Collaboration
Paradai Theerathada, dtac’s chief corporate affairs officer (pictured, centre), cautioned governments must be careful new laws don’t stifle the flow of information and end up damaging the push for connected societies.

He questioned if Thailand’s telecoms regulator is enhancing or inhibiting the path to the government’s Thailand 4.0 plan: “I think the regulator is in a state of transition and working to be more transparent, and we are building strong relationships with other ministries and working with them to put pressure on the telecoms regulator.”

Alam said regulators face a multitude of challenges in developing regulations as the technology is changing so rapidly: “We need help from them, and we need to cooperate more with regulators and government to provide them with more information so they can predict changes and harmonise future regulations.”

He said Robi Axiata must try to predict the regulatory framework in the future, which he acknowledged is extremely difficult.

Paradai said dtac is working with the Ministry of Education in Thailand to develop training on digital services for SMEs, and ensuring the country’s unconnected get connected.

Looking at the long-running concern of spectrum availability in Thailand, he said dtac feels there is not enough spectrum in the pipeline, with the country in need of a robust, long-term spectrum plan – reiterating comments he made in March.

“The way things stand, we see operators grab at everything that is available, rather than according to what their needs are,” Pardai noted.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True overtakes dtac as 2nd largest Thai operator

Dtac Q1 profit plunges, subs base continues to fall

Fitch says 4G deal with TOT crucial for dtac
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association