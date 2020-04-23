 Digi profit slips despite device sales surge - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Digi profit slips despite device sales surge

23 APR 2020

Malaysia operator Digi booked robust device sales in the first quarter of 2020, bucking a global downward trend and offsetting weakness in mobile service revenue.

Net profit fell 2.9 per cent year-on-year to MYR332 million ($76.1 million), which the operator attributed to softer topline growth, and increased investments in post-paid migration and renewal activities.

Total revenue rose 3.5 per cent to MYR1.56 billion, with a dip in service revenue offset by a 49 per cent jump in equipment sales to MYR173 million, which was driven by post-paid promotions. The surge came despite the government enacting lockdown measures on 18 March, including the closure of its retail stores.

Mobile service revenue was down 0.4 per cent to MYR1.39 million due to lower interconnect rates, and a decline in voice and roaming revenue resulting from travel restrictions. Post-paid revenue increased 5.5 per cent to MYR656 million, while prepaid fell 5 per cent to MYR731 million.

Internet revenue grew 13.3 per cent to MYR977 million, accounting for 70 per cent of total service revenue. Average monthly data usage rose 42 per cent to 14.5GB.

The operator’s post-paid use base increased 7.2 per cent to 3.06 million, while prepaid subs declined marginally to 6.42 million.

Prepaid ARPU rose 3.4 per cent to MYR30, while post-paid was down 2.8 per cent to MRY69.

Back

Joseph Waring

Asia

