 Digi, MPay set for increased payment play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Digi, MPay set for increased payment play

03 JAN 2019

Malaysian mobile provider Digi signed an agreement with payment technology company MPay to launch a co-branded physical and virtual Mastercard, a move which will see the operator increase its financial services options.

The card will offer prepaid card services at participating physical retailers in addition to merchants focused on online channels and selling through apps.

In a statement to the Malaysian stock exchange, MPay said it would focus on signing up retailers to accept the payment method, while Digi brought a sizable customer-base to the partnership.

MPay already supplies a range of payment and consumer loyalty services to merchants in Malaysia, while Digi is one of the country’s three largest mobile operators with a base of 11.8 million connections – according to GSMA Intelligence figures for Q3 2018.

Telenor subsidiary Digi is already present in the country’s financial services sector, having launched mobile wallet Vcash during 2017.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Myanmar operators unite on subscriber data use

Digi Q3 profit drops on prepaid weakness

Fresh Philippines licence attracts 6 bidders
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association