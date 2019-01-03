Digi, MPay set for increased payment play - Mobile World Live

Malaysian mobile provider Digi signed an agreement with payment technology company MPay to launch a co-branded physical and virtual Mastercard, a move which will see the operator increase its financial services options.

The card will offer prepaid card services at participating physical retailers in addition to merchants focused on online channels and selling through apps.

In a statement to the Malaysian stock exchange, MPay said it would focus on signing up retailers to accept the payment method, while Digi brought a sizable customer-base to the partnership.

MPay already supplies a range of payment and consumer loyalty services to merchants in Malaysia, while Digi is one of the country’s three largest mobile operators with a base of 11.8 million connections – according to GSMA Intelligence figures for Q3 2018.

Telenor subsidiary Digi is already present in the country’s financial services sector, having launched mobile wallet Vcash during 2017.