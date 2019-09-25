 Digi, Maxis wade cautiously into 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Digi, Maxis wade cautiously into 5G

25 SEP 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 DIGITAL SOCIETIES, KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia-based Digi and Maxis detailed plans to increase infrastructure sharing to prepare for 5G, as they begin field trials and raise capex to support the new technology.

Digi CEO Albern Murty (pictured, right) explained it is taking a step-by-step approach and looking at an initial business 5G launch in Q4 2020. It is conducting field trials in a few locations and opened access for use as a lab for start-ups.

He noted the limitation for 5G in Malaysia is not spectrum, but the lack of clear business cases.

In countries where 5G has launched, he said it’s being used for the same services that run on 4G. “It’s games and video. We need to think about what we will use it for. And then how do we take it out to the community, both businesses and consumers. Those are the critical decisions we need to make before we roll it out.”

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut (pictured, right) said LTE helped fuel Malaysia’s economic growth, but believes it is “time to take the next step, which requires not just 4G connectivity, but larger bandwidth, faster speed and lower latency”.

He applauded recent moves by Malaysia’s telecoms regulator including a national fibre and connectivity plan, along with the establishment of a 5G task force, to prepare for the next stage of growth in the country.

“This is where fibre and 5G come into play,” he added, noting over the next three years Maxis plans to allocate additional capital for 5G and fibre buildouts.

More sharing
Murty noted mobile operators in the country have shared space on sites for a long time, but cautioned taking the next step in sharing “will be painful”, but necessary “as we don’t want to duplicate investments in the same places”.

He added the move will be beneficial as it is faster and more efficient, “so we are working on moving to the next phase of sharing”.

Ogut agreed that while there are different levels of partnerships, more collaboration at the infrastructure level is required, not just to share the costs but also to accelerate rollouts.

He also sees the need for more industry collaboration on creating new services to accelerate the journey to a digital society.

 

 

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT 5G data usage soars, network quality recovers

South Korea hits 3M 5G subs as base stations double

GSMA calls for united front to maximise 5G vision
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association