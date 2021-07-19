 Digi books revenue, ARPU gains - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Digi books revenue, ARPU gains

19 JUL 2021

Malaysian operator Digi reported mixed results in Q2 2021, with a rise in blended ARPU and device sales supporting a double-digit increase in turnover, but overall profitability dropped.

Net profit fell 2.8 per cent year-on-year to MYR280 million ($66.4 million), with revenue rising 11.4 per cent to MYR1.62 billion.

In a statement, Digi revealed service revenue improved 1.7 per cent to MYR1.34 billion, while device sales more than doubled to MYR278 million on positive take-up of mobile bundles and newly-launched smartphones.

Blended ARPU rose 7 per cent to MYR43, as a 15 per cent rise in prepaid to MYR29 offset a 5.5 per cent decline in post-paid to MYR68, which Digi said was partially due to lower roaming and voice.

Its overall subscriber base declined 3.8 per: post-paid rose 5.1 per cent to 3.03 million and prepaid dropped 7.4 per cent to 7.59 million.

Data traffic volumes were up 18.3 per cent, with monthly usage averaging 21.4GB per subscriber.

Capex declined from MYR225 million in Q2 2020 to MYR196 million. The ratio of capex to revenue is forecast to rise from about 12 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent to 15 per cent.

The operator reaffirmed is 2021 guidance for a low-single digit decline in service revenue and a mid single-digit drop in EBITDA.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

