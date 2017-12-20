English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Didi Chuxing prepares to take on Taiwan

20 DEC 2017

Didi Chuxing, the most popular taxi-booking platform in China, announced plans to expand its service into neighbouring Taiwan using a franchising model.

The company, which is valued at $50 billion, is recruiting drivers through Facebook, with its authorised franchisee in the country LEDI Technology overseeing the process, Bloomberg reported.

Didi did not announce when the service would start, but in a statement said LEDI is conducting market research and exploring community partnerships in Taiwan. Didi is yet to apply for a licence with Taiwan authorities, Economic Daily News reported citing a representative from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

Legal issues
Rival Uber, which faced numerous obstacles in Taiwan, announced in January it would work with local taxi operators to launch a new service called UberTAXI.

However, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said at the time Uber was operating illegally and would be ordered to terminate its service if it used drivers who didn’t hold a commercial vehicle licence. The government raised the maximum fine for illegal taxi operators to TWD25 million ($790,600). Uber reportedly faced fines totaling TWD1.1 billion in January alone.

The country’s Investment Commission said in August 2016 Uber may be asked to leave Taiwan because it operates as an internet-based technology platform rather than a transportation service and had misrepresented the nature of its operations. The government said Uber owes sales taxes estimated at nearly TWD100 million.

In April Didi raised an additional $5 billion to fund its international expansion, with the company already targeting Latin America where it signed a deal with a Brazilian taxi-hailing company in January.

Unlike Uber, which attempted to expand rapidly across Asia, Didi moved slowly outside of the mainland, offering limited cross-border services from Shenzhen to Hong Kong, Bloomberg said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Taiwan gives HTC green light on Google deal

Qualcomm fine leads to Taiwan debate

Taiwan earmarks $527M for AI development
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association