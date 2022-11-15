 Dialog profit drops - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Dialog profit drops

15 NOV 2022

Sri Lanka-based Dialog Axiata booked growth across all business units in Q3, with increases in ARPU and post-paid users helping to drive double-digit gains in mobile.

In its earnings release, the operator highlighted a strong performance despite a challenging operating environment and rising costs due to inflation.

Mobile revenue grew 13 per cent year-on-year to LKR25.8 billion ($71.1 million), as blended ARPU rose 4 per cent to LKR389.

Post-paid subscribers increased 3.5 per cent to 1.6 million with prepaid steady at 15.6 million.

Net profit fell 40 per cent to LKR3.2 billion, attributed to higher network investments and opex, along with a rise in debt due to increasing interest rates.

Revenue increased 24 per cent to LKR45.6 billion, with sales from its broadband unit rising 48 per cent and its pay-TV business increasing 12 per cent.

Capex for the first nine months of 2022 increased 62 per cent to LKR40.1 billon, as the operator upgraded LTE service to address network quality issues. The figure stood at 32 per cent of total revenue compared with 24 per cent.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

