 Dialog ramps coverage with 500 LTE towers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dialog ramps coverage with 500 LTE towers

05 JUL 2021

Sri Lanka-based Dialog Axiata deployed 515 towers since Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions were imposed in March 2020, increasing its total LTE site count to 4,000, with the goal to add another 450 sites by the end of the year to take 4G population coverage to 95 per cent.

The operator detailed a focus on expanding coverage to rural communities and installing lamp post sites to quickly add capacity in dense areas. It also upgraded the capacity of 2,800 4G towers.

CTO Pradeep De Almeida said it invested LKR50.9 billion ($255.8 million) since March 2020 to enhance connectivity across the nation in response to “the surge in demand for connectivity and to support our customers during these unprecedented times”.

Mobile data traffic more than doubled between early 2020 and June 2021.

Dialog doubled its 4G spectrum holdings by acquiring 40MHz in the 2,600MHz band and re-allocating 13MHz previously used for 2G and 3G.

The company is the country’s largest non-domestic direct investor and earmarked $207 million for network capex in 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung lights LTE public safety network

Toyota taps Nokia for private LTE network

Blog: What caused the dip in Huawei carrier business?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association