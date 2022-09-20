Dialog earmarks $152M for infrastructure upgrades

Dialog Axiata committed to invest $152.4 million on ICT infrastructure to accelerate Sri Lanka’s digital nation ambitions by providing more reliable and cost-effective connectivity.

The operator signed agreements with the Board of Investment (BoI) of Sri Lanka to invest $112.8 million, with the remaining $39.6 million coming from subsidiary Dialog Broadband Networks.

Dialog stated the investments will be used to expand mobile and fixed LTE networks to improve rural and indoor coverage; develop its Wi-Fi, broadband, IP and fibre networks; and upgrade its big data analytics and customer interaction capabilities.

BoI chair Raja Edirisuriya stated Dialog had been “instrumental in progressing our nation towards becoming a formidable next-generation digital infrastructure champion”.

He added as the largest foreign investor in the country, Dialog is a “key enabler of this journey, even amid uncertainties”.

The operator’s cumulative investments total $3.1 billion.

Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, chairman and independent non-executive director of Axiata Group said it considers Sri Lanka “to be one of the key innovation hubs, where Dialog has achieved many region firsts”.