HomeAsiaNews

Dialog earmarks $152M for infrastructure upgrades

20 SEP 2022

Dialog Axiata committed to invest $152.4 million on ICT infrastructure to accelerate Sri Lanka’s digital nation ambitions by providing more reliable and cost-effective connectivity.

The operator signed agreements with the Board of Investment (BoI) of Sri Lanka to invest $112.8 million, with the remaining $39.6 million coming from subsidiary Dialog Broadband Networks.

Dialog stated the investments will be used to expand mobile and fixed LTE networks to improve rural and indoor coverage; develop its Wi-Fi, broadband, IP and fibre networks; and upgrade its big data analytics and customer interaction capabilities.

BoI chair Raja Edirisuriya stated Dialog had been “instrumental in progressing our nation towards becoming a formidable next-generation digital infrastructure champion”.

He added as the largest foreign investor in the country, Dialog is a “key enabler of this journey, even amid uncertainties”.

The operator’s cumulative investments total $3.1 billion.

Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, chairman and independent non-executive director of Axiata Group said it considers Sri Lanka “to be one of the key innovation hubs, where Dialog has achieved many region firsts”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

