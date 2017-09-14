English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dialog Axiata gears up for digital finance push

14 SEP 2017

Dialog Axiata, the largest mobile operator in Sri Lanka, showed its interest in becoming a major player in the finance sector with the acquisition of a listed finance company, Mirror Business reported.

The operator recently announced the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Colombo Trust Finance (CTF) from Cargills Bank for about LKR1 billion ($6.48 million), the newspaper said. The operator said the Monetary Board approved the deal, which still needs to be cleared by CTF shareholders.

Dialog Axiata said in a statement the acquisition will facilitate the expansion of the scope of its operations into the sphere of mainstream digital financial services. It aims to bring together advanced digital connectivity and financial technology to deliver a suite of products and services which will expand financial inclusion in Sri Lanka.

The operator, with a 46 per cent share of the country’s mobile connections, said it will focus on financial services aimed at increasing affordability and accelerating the adoption of digital devices and services for a wide spectrum of consumers and businesses.

CTF will be integrated into Dialog’s digital services portfolio.

The company was licensed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to operate the country’s first mobile payment service eZ Cash in 2012. More than 2.8 million people use eZ Cash on Dialog’s network along with rivals Etisalat and Hutch’s networks, Mirror Business reported.

Dialog also operates the Touch contactless transport payment service under licence by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Asia Briefs: Sri Lanka’s Dialog names new head, Chunghwa raises capex to $905M & more

Sri Lanka’s Dialog, Mobitel trial LTE-A Pro

Blog: Breaking up monopolies one city at a time
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association