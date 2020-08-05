 Data centre deal progresses Telstra sale strategy - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Data centre deal progresses Telstra sale strategy

05 AUG 2020

Telstra agreed to sell one of its data centres to Centuria Industrial REIT for AUD416.7 million ($300.9 million), as part of a strategy to offload assets worth up AUD2 billion to strengthen its balance sheet.

The asset sale is one component of the company’s Telstra2022 restructuring plan announced in June 2018, aimed at simplifying its operations and product offering, improving customer service and reducing costs.

CEO Andrew Penn (pictured) said the latest deal brings the total raised by Telstra to more than AUD1.5 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The deal includes a 30-year lease allowing Telstra to retain ownership of all IT and telecoms equipment, along with ongoing operations, responsibility for building upgrades and repairs, and future capex requirements and security.

Telstra stated the length of the lease-back agreement means “the transaction will not be treated as a sale under accounting standards, therefore no accounting gain will arise”.

The 3.2-hectare complex comprises ten buildings.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Telstra sets aggressive 5G coverage target

Telstra sues Optus over mobile network quality claims

Telstra hits carbon goal
Asia

Tags

