 CTM, China Telecom secure 5G licences in Macau - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

CTM, China Telecom secure 5G licences in Macau

08 NOV 2022

The Macau government issued 5G licences with eight-year terms to CTM and China Telecom Macau, requiring the two to cover 50 per cent of the territory in the first year and deliver full coverage within 18 months.

CTM VP of commercial Ebel Cham stated it created a number of 5G plans and planned to launch its service on 14 November after completing a number of procedures with the government.

Thomas Ng, VP of network services at CTM, claimed it achieved full indoor and outdoor coverage using non-standalone and standalone 5G in 2021, with a peak download rate of 1.6Gb/s in tests.

China Telecom Macau and CTM were the only operators to make bids for the licences.

SmarTone and 3 Macau, owned by Hutchison Telecom, declined to participate.

The licences require a one-time charge of MOP100,000 ($12,368) and an annual operating fee of 5 per cent of gross service income, The Macau News reported.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Telecom highlights 5G progress

China Telecom widens 5G coverage goal

Macau opens 5G tender
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association