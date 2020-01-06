Court orders Robi Axiata to pay up in tax battle - Mobile World Live

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court ordered mobile operator Robi Axiata to pay the nation’s telecoms regulator 16 per cent of a disputed claim for unpaid taxes, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Robi Axiata, the second-largest operator in the country by subscribers, is required to pay BDT1.38 billion ($16.2 million) in five monthly instalments to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), which was seeking BDT8.67 billion in unpaid fees.

The claim follows an audit of the company’s finances dating back to 1996, which commenced in 2017.

The Supreme Court’s order is in line with its decision to reduce market leader Grameenphone’s tax payment to the regulator. In November 2019, the court said the operator must pay BTRC BDT20 billion within three months after an Appellate Division of the Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by the regulator seeking to overturn a block on collecting BDT126 billion from the operator.

BTRC views both payments as a deposit and not the final settlement, with the courts due to make a decision on the amount of unpaid dues.

Both operators filed appeals with the high court seeking injunctions on BTRC’s payment demands.