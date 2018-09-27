English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Court backs True in TOT payment dispute

27 SEP 2018

A court ruled in favour of Thailand operator True in a long-running payment dispute with state-run TOT, overturning a nearly $38 million penalty imposed on the former during a prior round of arbitration.

The dispute relates to tax payments True made more than a decade ago as part of a joint investment in a fixed-line business with TOT. Following a change in tax laws in 2007, which made each company responsible for their own tax payments, TOT demanded the return of THB1.48 billion ($45.5 billion) in back taxes it had deducted from the amount True owed it as part of a revenue-sharing arrangement, Bangkok Post reported.

In 2014 True, the second-largest operator in the country, petitioned Thailand’s Administrative Court to revoke an order by the tribunal for it to pay THB1.22 billion to TOT.

The court yesterday (26 September) did not elaborate on the reasoning behind the ruling. True, responding to TOT’s claim it received an excess amount in payments, argued its payment of “excise tax to the respective authority was done on behalf of TOT and that it was not in breach of contract in any way”.

True noted in a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand the case is not final and TOT has the right to file an appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.

China Mobile-backed True also is involved in a much larger legal battle with TOT. In early September a tribunal ordered True to pay THB94 billion for breaching a contract with the state-run company, in a dispute dating back to 2005. True said “the case is not final”, and it will take legal action against the decision within 90 days.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True hit with $3B fine following TOT row

True turns a profit on asset sale, mobile growth

Thai operators targeted in billing lawsuits
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association