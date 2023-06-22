 Connexa closes acquisition of 2degrees tower assets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Connexa closes acquisition of 2degrees tower assets

22 JUN 2023

Spark’s independent tower unit Connexa finalised an acquisition of passive infrastructure from 2degrees, which will lease space on the 1,124 towers covered in the deal for 20 years.

Connexa stated the transaction was completed after securing approval from the Overseas Investment Office, noting its tower assets increased to more than 2,350 sites across New Zealand.

The stake of Connexa’s largest shareholder the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan increased from 70 per cent to 83 per cent following the acquisition, while Spark’s dropped from 30 per cent to 17 per cent.

Connexa chief executive Rob Berrill said the company is now positioned to provide “a more connected digital future for Aotearoa as its demand and reliance on digital connectivity continues to grow”.

Along with an ongoing network expansion, he noted Connexa’s investment plans are focused on improving capacity and capability across its network of towers.

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission approved the NZD1.1 billion ($683.2 million) deal in May.

2degrees chief executive Mark Callendar said the divestment supports its strategy by allowing it to continue to invest in new services.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

New Zealand approves 2degrees tower sale to Connexa

NZ watchdog flags concerns in 2degrees tower sale

NZ regulator seeks input on 2degrees tower deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association