English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Competition Commission approves RCom/Aircel deal

20 MAR 2017

Reliance Communication’s (RCom) deal to segregate its wireless business and then merge it with Aircel and its subsidiary Dishnet Wireless was approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Aircel and Reliance have been in talks since December 2015 to combine their respective wireless operations.

The deal was already approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, but still requires sign-off from other bodies before final approval is granted.

In a statement, RCom confirmed the CCI had given the green light to its proposal, which will see it and Aircel each hold a 50 per cent stake in the merged wireless business. The deal is expected to be completed during 2017.

Following the separation of its wireless business, Rcom will continue to own and operate its enterprise, data centre and fibre optic assets, as well as owning real estate.

When announced, the merged company was expected to become India’s third-largest wireless operator, with around 188 million connections placing it ahead of Idea Cellular, but behind Vodafone India and market leader Bharti Airtel.

However, since then, the outlook of the market changed substantially. Idea and Vodafone revealed their merger plans earlier today, while in February Telenor announced it was selling its Indian operation to Bharti Airtel. In addition, new entrant Reliance Jio made rapid progress in terms of building its subscriber base.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telenor mulls merger with Aircel, RCom in India

Fitch downgrades RCom on pending wireless demerger

RCom’s CEO steps down
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association