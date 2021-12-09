 CMI breaks ground on second HK data centre - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

CMI breaks ground on second HK data centre

09 DEC 2021

China Mobile International (CMI) began construction of a data centre in Hong Kong which will link directly to five other data centres in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area when completed in 2025.

The operator stated the facility in Fo Tan, northern Hong Kong, will connect to five international submarine cables and the same number of cross-border terrestrial cables. It will be the second CMI data centre in Hong Kong.

CMI and China Mobile Hong Kong chairman Li Feng stated Hong Kong is an international information hub, noting benefits of the move on 5G and adding digital intelligence to the territory’s economic development.

The facility will meet international Tier III standards, cover a floor area of 103,660 square metres and accommodate more than 9,000 server cabinets.

CMI adopted a low-carbon approach for the data centre, which will have an average power usage effectiveness (PUE) rating of less than 1.3 and an extended life expectancy.

The Uptime Institute estimates typical data centre PUE at 2.5.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

