HomeAsiaNews

Cisco, Vodafone Idea target network efficiency boost

24 JUN 2021

Vodafone Idea tapped Cisco for network automation systems, seeking to boost user experience and accelerate the launch of new services on its 4G and future 5G networks.

Cisco explained the pair are working on the design and construction of a 5G-ready architecture using its fully virtualised Ultra Packet Core, which includes automation and analytics functionality to accelerate time to market of 4G, 5G, cloud and IoT services.

Vodafone Idea stated the upgraded core will enable it to introduce a range of new software applications and services across verticals including healthcare and education.

CTO Jagbir Singh said Cisco would enable Vodafone Idea to “bring innovative new services to more people in the digital era” as part of the operator’s “digital transformation journey”.

Adam MacHale, VP of EMEAR service provider at Cisco, added Vodafone Idea’s goal of “bridging the digital divide that separates urban from rural areas” requires “a highly resilient, secure and scalable network infrastructure”.

“This is a significant step forward in India’s transformation journey”, he added, explaining it “puts Vodafone Idea in a strong position to take advantage of the future opportunities that 5G, cloud and IoT services will bring”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

