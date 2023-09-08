 Cisco exec sees AI as vital growth agent for operators - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Cisco exec sees AI as vital growth agent for operators

08 SEP 2023

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 APAC, SEOUL: Sanjay Kaul, president of APAC and Japan for Cisco’s service provider business (pictured), ranked AI as a vital ingredient for mobile operators to generate new revenue streams, along with private 5G, IoT and multi-cloud offerings.

Kaul said the range of use cases coming on the market indicates AI is not another nice thing to have.

“It will have a direct relationship on financial indicators, whether that’s your revenue or your costs.”

He cited figures projecting AI for operators to be a $38.8 billion market by 2030, growing at 42.4 per cent annually.

Thomas Sennhauser, CTO for networking and communications for Asia Pacific and Japan at Intel, agreed about the revenue potential of AI.

But he noted different levels of AI will be needed, depending on the application and use case.

“The take away is it’s a huge market, but it’s not a one-box solution.”

Sennhauser highlighted the importance of making AI open for everyone. “We need to have an open software stack that allows others on join. It’s not a good thing if one company dominates everything, it’s not helping drive innovation.”

He said more than 80 per cent of AI workloads are currently driven on non-GPU systems and downplayed the hype of how important these processors are to run compatible services.

Turning to operators’ changing role,

Kaul noted operators roles have changed from selling connectivity to experiences.

“As an industry, we have been warned about being a CSP,” he said, arguing operators must provide “the digital value play” to everything that benefits from intelligent and secure connectivity.

He added operators must go beyond evolving from service providers to tech companies, becoming digital value players.

“That’s where the rubber hits the road and true monetisation happens.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association